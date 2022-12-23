PEPPERDINE (6-6)
Lewis 9-21 4-4 23, Porter 4-9 1-2 10, Basham 1-1 0-0 2, Mallette 5-8 5-5 15, Mitchell 3-8 2-2 9, Moore 1-4 5-5 8, Zidek 1-2 1-2 3, Coulibaly 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 18-20 70.
HAWAII (7-3)
Hepa 7-11 2-2 19, da Silva 2-7 2-4 6, Avea 4-10 2-2 11, Coleman 9-13 1-3 22, McClanahan 3-9 9-12 17, Riley 0-0 1-2 1, Jackson 0-3 0-0 0, Rouhliadeff 0-2 0-0 0, Seck 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 17-25 76.
Halftime_Hawaii 38-24. 3-Point Goals_Pepperdine 4-15 (Moore 1-2, Porter 1-3, Mitchell 1-4, Lewis 1-5, Mallette 0-1), Hawaii 9-20 (Hepa 3-4, Coleman 3-6, McClanahan 2-4, Avea 1-2, Rouhliadeff 0-1, Jackson 0-3). Rebounds_Pepperdine 23 (Lewis 7), Hawaii 33 (Avea 10). Assists_Pepperdine 6 (Lewis, Mallette 2), Hawaii 7 (Hepa, Coleman 3). Total Fouls_Pepperdine 18, Hawaii 17. A_5,087 (10,300).
