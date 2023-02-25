|Yannik Paul, Germany
|65-69-71—205
|Marcel Siem, Germany
|69-70-67—206
|Joost Luiten, Netherlands
|70-70-68—208
|Veer Ahlawat, India
|73-70-68—211
|Jorge Campillo, Spain
|73-71-67—211
|Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark
|73-72-66—211
|Angad Cheema, India
|68-71-73—212
|Angel Hidalgo, Spain
|72-73-67—212
|Kazuki Higa, Japan
|75-66-71—212
|Honey Baisoya, India
|66-74-73—213
|Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand
|72-70-71—213
|Chase Hanna, United States
|73-74-67—214
|Pablo Larrazabal, Spain
|72-73-69—214
|Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa
|72-71-71—214
|Euan Walker, Scotland
|76-70-68—214
|John Axelsen, Denmark
|74-72-69—215
|Alejandro Canizares, Spain
|71-73-71—215
|Yashas Chandra, India
|71-71-73—215
|Alex Fitzpatrick, England
|75-69-71—215
|Simon Forsstrom, Sweden
|71-72-72—215
|Gavin Green, Malaysia
|72-70-73—215
|Ryo Hisatsune, Japan
|75-71-69—215
|Masahiro Kawamura, Japan
|71-71-73—215
|Alexander Knappe, Germany
|73-71-71—215
|Mikko Korhonen, Finland
|67-72-76—215
|Frederic Lacroix, France
|74-70-71—215
|Adrien Saddier, France
|73-68-74—215
|Sachin Baisoya, India
|75-69-72—216
|Gaganjeet Bhullar, India
|75-73-68—216
|Jens Fahrbring, Sweden
|71-71-74—216
|Manu Gandas, India
|70-73-73—216
|Gudmundur Kristjansson, Iceland
|68-71-77—216
|Francesco Laporta, Italy
|76-72-68—216
|John Parry, England
|75-73-68—216
|Shubhankar Sharma, India
|68-74-74—216
|Santiago Tarrio, Spain
|70-71-75—216
|Thomas Aiken, South Africa
|71-75-71—217
|Nick Bachem, Germany
|71-73-73—217
|Shiv Kapur, India
|75-73-69—217
|Kartik Sharma, India
|74-73-70—217
|Andrew Wilson, England
|71-70-76—217
|Matthew Baldwin, England
|73-73-72—218
|Daan Huizing, Netherlands
|77-71-70—218
|Kalle Samooja, Finland
|73-70-75—218
|Yuvraj Sandhu, India
|70-71-77—218
|Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa
|72-75-71—218
|Jeunghun Wang, South Korea
|76-71-71—218
|Shiv Chawrasia, India
|75-73-71—219
|S Chikkarangappa, India
|75-69-75—219
|Aguri Iwasaki, Japan
|72-75-72—219
|Robert Macintyre, Scotland
|74-74-71—219
|Lukas Nemecz, Austria
|71-73-75—219
|Joel Stalter, France
|73-73-73—219
|Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark
|75-70-75—220
|Jeong-Weon Ko, France
|75-71-74—220
|Edoardo Molinari, Italy
|74-73-73—220
|Shaun Norris, South Africa
|75-69-76—220
|MJ Viljoen, South Africa
|70-77-73—220
|Karandeep Kochhar, India
|77-70-74—221
|Bryce Easton, South Africa
|71-77-74—222
|Gary Stal, France
|73-72-77—222
|Blake Windred, Australia
|75-72-75—222
|M Dharma, India
|70-78-75—223
|Jake Redman, South Africa
|75-73-76—224
|Khalin H Joshi, India
|72-75-79—226
|Albert Venter, South Africa
|77-71-78—226
|Anthony Quayle, Australia
|70-78-81—229
