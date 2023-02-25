Saturday

At DLF Golf & Country Club

New Delhi

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 7,393; Par: 72

Third Round

Yannik Paul, Germany65-69-71—205
Marcel Siem, Germany69-70-67—206
Joost Luiten, Netherlands70-70-68—208
Veer Ahlawat, India73-70-68—211
Jorge Campillo, Spain73-71-67—211
Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark73-72-66—211
Angad Cheema, India68-71-73—212
Angel Hidalgo, Spain72-73-67—212
Kazuki Higa, Japan75-66-71—212
Honey Baisoya, India66-74-73—213
Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand72-70-71—213
Chase Hanna, United States73-74-67—214
Pablo Larrazabal, Spain72-73-69—214
Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa72-71-71—214
Euan Walker, Scotland76-70-68—214
John Axelsen, Denmark74-72-69—215
Alejandro Canizares, Spain71-73-71—215
Yashas Chandra, India71-71-73—215
Alex Fitzpatrick, England75-69-71—215
Simon Forsstrom, Sweden71-72-72—215
Gavin Green, Malaysia72-70-73—215
Ryo Hisatsune, Japan75-71-69—215
Masahiro Kawamura, Japan71-71-73—215
Alexander Knappe, Germany73-71-71—215
Mikko Korhonen, Finland67-72-76—215
Frederic Lacroix, France74-70-71—215
Adrien Saddier, France73-68-74—215
Sachin Baisoya, India75-69-72—216
Gaganjeet Bhullar, India75-73-68—216
Jens Fahrbring, Sweden71-71-74—216
Manu Gandas, India70-73-73—216
Gudmundur Kristjansson, Iceland68-71-77—216
Francesco Laporta, Italy76-72-68—216
John Parry, England75-73-68—216
Shubhankar Sharma, India68-74-74—216
Santiago Tarrio, Spain70-71-75—216
Thomas Aiken, South Africa71-75-71—217
Nick Bachem, Germany71-73-73—217
Shiv Kapur, India75-73-69—217
Kartik Sharma, India74-73-70—217
Andrew Wilson, England71-70-76—217
Matthew Baldwin, England73-73-72—218
Daan Huizing, Netherlands77-71-70—218
Kalle Samooja, Finland73-70-75—218
Yuvraj Sandhu, India70-71-77—218
Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa72-75-71—218
Jeunghun Wang, South Korea76-71-71—218
Shiv Chawrasia, India75-73-71—219
S Chikkarangappa, India75-69-75—219
Aguri Iwasaki, Japan72-75-72—219
Robert Macintyre, Scotland74-74-71—219
Lukas Nemecz, Austria71-73-75—219
Joel Stalter, France73-73-73—219
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark75-70-75—220
Jeong-Weon Ko, France75-71-74—220
Edoardo Molinari, Italy74-73-73—220
Shaun Norris, South Africa75-69-76—220
MJ Viljoen, South Africa70-77-73—220
Karandeep Kochhar, India77-70-74—221
Bryce Easton, South Africa71-77-74—222
Gary Stal, France73-72-77—222
Blake Windred, Australia75-72-75—222
M Dharma, India70-78-75—223
Jake Redman, South Africa75-73-76—224
Khalin H Joshi, India72-75-79—226
Albert Venter, South Africa77-71-78—226
Anthony Quayle, Australia70-78-81—229

