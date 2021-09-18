All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)7148.597
Aberdeen (Baltimore)5860.49212½
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)5562.47015
Wilmington (Washington)5264.44817½
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)4869.41022
South Division
WLPct.GB
x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)8236.695
x-Greensboro (Pittsburgh)7346.613
Greenville (Boston)6653.55516½
Rome (Atlanta)5660.48325
Asheville (Houston)5362.46127½
Hickory (Texas)4668.40434
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)4375.36439
x-clinched playoff
Friday's Games

Ashville 14, Winston-Salem 4

Hickory 7, Rome 1

Brooklyn 7, Jersey Shore 4

Hudson Valley 3, Greensboro 2

Aberdeen 1, Greenville 0

Bowling Green 4, Wilmington 1

Saturday's Games

Brooklyn 9, Jersey Shore 2

Hickory at Rome, canc.

Hudson Valley 5, Greensboro 3

Greenville , Aberdeen 2

Winston-Salem 10, Ashville 9

Bowling Green 10, Wilmington 2

Sunday's Games

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

Wilmington at Bowling Green, 1:05 p.m.

Ashville at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.

Hickory at Rome, 2 p.m.

Greenville at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

