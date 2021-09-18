|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|71
|48
|.597
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|58
|60
|.492
|12½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|55
|62
|.470
|15
|Wilmington (Washington)
|52
|64
|.448
|17½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|48
|69
|.410
|22
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|82
|36
|.695
|—
|x-Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|73
|46
|.613
|9½
|Greenville (Boston)
|66
|53
|.555
|16½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|56
|60
|.483
|25
|Asheville (Houston)
|53
|62
|.461
|27½
|Hickory (Texas)
|46
|68
|.404
|34
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|43
|75
|.364
|39
|x-clinched playoff
|Friday's Games
Ashville 14, Winston-Salem 4
Hickory 7, Rome 1
Brooklyn 7, Jersey Shore 4
Hudson Valley 3, Greensboro 2
Aberdeen 1, Greenville 0
Bowling Green 4, Wilmington 1
|Saturday's Games
Brooklyn 9, Jersey Shore 2
Hickory at Rome, canc.
Hudson Valley 5, Greensboro 3
Greenville , Aberdeen 2
Winston-Salem 10, Ashville 9
Bowling Green 10, Wilmington 2
|Sunday's Games
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 1 p.m.
Wilmington at Bowling Green, 1:05 p.m.
Ashville at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.
Hickory at Rome, 2 p.m.
Greenville at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled