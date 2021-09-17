All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)6948.590
Aberdeen (Baltimore)5759.49111½
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)5560.47813
Wilmington (Washington)5262.45615½
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)4669.40022
South Division
WLPct.GB
x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)8036.690
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)7344.624
Greenville (Boston)6552.55615½
Rome (Atlanta)5659.48723½
Asheville (Houston)5261.46026½
Hickory (Texas)4568.39833½
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)4274.36238
x-clinched playoff
Wednesday's Games

Ashville 10, Winston-Salem 1

Wilmington at Bowling Green, canceled

Hickory at Rome, ppd. to Sept 16

Jersey Shore 4, Brooklyn 3

Hudson Valley 6, Greensboro 5

Greenville 4, Aberdeen 0

Thursday's Games

Rome 6, Hickory 2

Winston-Salem 5, Ashville 2

Jersey Shore 8, Brooklyn 6

Greensboro 5, Hudson Valley 2

Greenville 4, Aberdeen 3

Bowling Green 10, Wilmington 2

Friday's Games

Ashville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Hickory at Rome, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Hickory at Rome, 6 p.m.

Greensboro at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Ashville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

