All Times EDT
East Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Fort Wayne (San Diego)1711.607
Dayton (Cincinnati)1513.5362
x-Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers)1513.5362
Lake County (Cleveland)1414.5003
West Michigan (Detroit)1216.4295
Lansing (Oakland)1117.3936
West Division
WLPct.GB
x-Cedar Rapids (Minnesota)1710.630
Wisconsin (Milwaukee)1413.5193
Beloit (Miami)1414.500
Peoria (St. Louis)1315.464
South Bend (Chicago Cubs)1315.464
Quad Cities (Kansas City)1216.429
Thursday's Games

Fort Wayne 7, West Michigan 4, 1st game

West Michigan 6, Fort Wayne 1, 2nd game

Lake County 5, Beloit 2

Dayton 4, Great Lakes 3

Lansing 4, Quad Cities 2

South Bend 4, Peoria 1

Wisconsin 4, Cedar Rapids 3, 10 innings

Friday's Games

Fort Wayne 8, West Michigan 0

Lake County 5, Beloit 4, 10 innings

Great Lakes 7, Dayton 6

Quad Cities 6, Lansing 5

South Bend 5, Peoria 1

Cedar Rapids 3, Wisconsin 3, susp. bottom of 9

Saturday's Games

Cedar Rapids at Wisconsin, 2, 7 p.m.

Beloit at Lake County, 7 p.m.

Dayton at Great Lakes, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at West Michigan, 7:05 p.m.

Lansing at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

South Bend at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dayton at Great Lakes, 1:05 p.m.

Lansing at Quad Cities, 2 p.m.

Fort Wayne at West Michigan, 2 p.m.

South Bend at Peoria, 2:05 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Wisconsin, 2:10 p.m.

Beloit at Lake County, 4 p.m.

