x-first half division winner; y-second half
East Division
WLPct.GB
Lake County (Cleveland)3922.639
West Michigan (Detroit)3924.6191
x-Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers)3627.5714
Dayton (Cincinnati)2733.45011½
Lansing (Oakland)2835.44412
Fort Wayne (San Diego)2339.37116½
West Division
WLPct.GB
y-South Bend (Chicago Cubs)3726.587
Wisconsin (Milwaukee)3231.5085
Beloit (Miami)3132.4926
x-Cedar Rapids (Minnesota)3033.4767
Peoria (St. Louis)2736.42910
Quad Cities (Kansas City)2637.41311
Thursday's Games

West Michigan 7, Great Lakes 6

Fort Wayne 14, Lake County 8

Dayton 3, Lansing 1

Quad Cities 6, Peoria 2

Cedar Rapids 2, South Bend 1

Wisconsin 5, Beloit 1

Friday's Games

Great Lakes at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Lake County, 6:35 p.m.

Dayton at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.

Peoria at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

South Bend at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.

Beloit at Wisconsin, 7:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Great Lakes at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Lake County, 6:35 p.m.

Dayton at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.

Peoria at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

South Bend at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.

Beloit at Wisconsin, 7:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Fort Wayne at Lake County, 1 p.m.

Dayton at Lansing, 1:05 p.m.

Beloit at Wisconsin, 1:10 p.m.

Great Lakes at West Michigan, 2 p.m.

Peoria at Quad Cities, 2 p.m.

South Bend at Cedar Rapids, 3:05 p.m.

