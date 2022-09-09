|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner; y-second half
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake County (Cleveland)
|39
|22
|.639
|—
|West Michigan (Detroit)
|39
|24
|.619
|1
|x-Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers)
|36
|27
|.571
|4
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|27
|33
|.450
|11½
|Lansing (Oakland)
|28
|35
|.444
|12
|Fort Wayne (San Diego)
|23
|39
|.371
|16½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|y-South Bend (Chicago Cubs)
|37
|26
|.587
|—
|Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
|32
|31
|.508
|5
|Beloit (Miami)
|31
|32
|.492
|6
|x-Cedar Rapids (Minnesota)
|30
|33
|.476
|7
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|27
|36
|.429
|10
|Quad Cities (Kansas City)
|26
|37
|.413
|11
|Thursday's Games
West Michigan 7, Great Lakes 6
Fort Wayne 14, Lake County 8
Dayton 3, Lansing 1
Quad Cities 6, Peoria 2
Cedar Rapids 2, South Bend 1
Wisconsin 5, Beloit 1
|Friday's Games
Great Lakes at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Lake County, 6:35 p.m.
Dayton at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.
Peoria at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
South Bend at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.
Beloit at Wisconsin, 7:40 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Great Lakes at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Lake County, 6:35 p.m.
Dayton at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.
Peoria at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
South Bend at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.
Beloit at Wisconsin, 7:40 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Fort Wayne at Lake County, 1 p.m.
Dayton at Lansing, 1:05 p.m.
Beloit at Wisconsin, 1:10 p.m.
Great Lakes at West Michigan, 2 p.m.
Peoria at Quad Cities, 2 p.m.
South Bend at Cedar Rapids, 3:05 p.m.
