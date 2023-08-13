|All Times EDT
|East Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|West Michigan (Detroit)
|23
|18
|.561
|—
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|23
|19
|.548
|½
|Fort Wayne (San Diego)
|23
|19
|.548
|½
|x-Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers)
|20
|22
|.476
|3½
|Lake County (Cleveland)
|19
|21
|.475
|3½
|Lansing (Oakland)
|17
|25
|.405
|6½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Cedar Rapids (Minnesota)
|26
|16
|.619
|—
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|25
|17
|.595
|1
|Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
|21
|21
|.488
|5
|Beloit (Miami)
|20
|22
|.476
|6
|South Bend (Chicago Cubs)
|18
|23
|.439
|7½
|Quad Cities (Kansas City)
|15
|27
|.357
|11
|Saturday's Games
West Michigan 12, Great Lakes 4, 1st game
Great Lakes 3, West Michigan 2, 2nd game
South Bend at Lake County, can.
Beloit 11, Peoria 7
Lansing 10, Fort Wayne 1
Quad Cities 12, Cedar Rapids 10, 10 innings
Dayton 5, Wisconsin 3
|Sunday's Games
West Michigan 3, Great Lakes 2
Fort Wayne 11, Lansing 6
Cedar Rapids 4, Quad Cities 2
Peoria 4, Beloit 3
Wisconsin 3, Dayton 1
Lake County 7, South Bend 6, 1st game
Lake County 6, South Bend 3, 2nd game
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
South Bend at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m.
Dayton at Fort Wayne, 6:35 p.m.
Peoria at Lake County, 7 p.m.
Great Lakes at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.
Beloit at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
South Bend at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m.
Dayton at Fort Wayne, 6:35 p.m.
Peoria at Lake County, 7 p.m.
Great Lakes at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.
Beloit at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.
