All Times EDT
East Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
West Michigan (Detroit)2318.561
Dayton (Cincinnati)2319.548½
Fort Wayne (San Diego)2319.548½
x-Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers)2022.476
Lake County (Cleveland)1921.475
Lansing (Oakland)1725.405
West Division
WLPct.GB
x-Cedar Rapids (Minnesota)2616.619
Peoria (St. Louis)2517.5951
Wisconsin (Milwaukee)2121.4885
Beloit (Miami)2022.4766
South Bend (Chicago Cubs)1823.439
Quad Cities (Kansas City)1527.35711
Saturday's Games

West Michigan 12, Great Lakes 4, 1st game

Great Lakes 3, West Michigan 2, 2nd game

South Bend at Lake County, can.

Beloit 11, Peoria 7

Lansing 10, Fort Wayne 1

Quad Cities 12, Cedar Rapids 10, 10 innings

Dayton 5, Wisconsin 3

Sunday's Games

West Michigan 3, Great Lakes 2

Fort Wayne 11, Lansing 6

Cedar Rapids 4, Quad Cities 2

Peoria 4, Beloit 3

Wisconsin 3, Dayton 1

Lake County 7, South Bend 6, 1st game

Lake County 6, South Bend 3, 2nd game

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

South Bend at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m.

Dayton at Fort Wayne, 6:35 p.m.

Peoria at Lake County, 7 p.m.

Great Lakes at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.

Beloit at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

South Bend at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m.

Dayton at Fort Wayne, 6:35 p.m.

Peoria at Lake County, 7 p.m.

Great Lakes at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.

Beloit at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you