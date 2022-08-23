All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
East Division
WLPct.GB
Lake County (Cleveland)2917.630
West Michigan (Detroit)2919.6041
x-Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers)2919.6041
Lansing (Oakland)2127.4389
Fort Wayne (San Diego)1829.38311½
Dayton (Cincinnati)1629.35612½
West Division
WLPct.GB
South Bend (Chicago Cubs)3018.625
Beloit (Miami)2523.5215
x-Cedar Rapids (Minnesota)2523.5215
Wisconsin (Milwaukee)2325.4797
Peoria (St. Louis)2028.41710
Quad Cities (Kansas City)2028.41710
Sunday's Games

Lake County 7, West Michigan 4, 1st game

Lake County 6, West Michigan 3, 2nd game

Lansing 11, Great Lakes 7

Dayton at Fort Wayne, ppd.

South Bend 4, Beloit 3

Quad Cities 8, Peoria 7

Cedar Rapids 7, Wisconsin 3

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

South Bend at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Lake County, 6:35 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Great Lakes, 7:05 p.m.

Dayton at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

Peoria at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.

Lansing at Wisconsin, 7:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Lansing at Wisconsin, 1:10 p.m.

South Bend at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Lake County, 6:35 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Great Lakes, 7:05 p.m.

Dayton at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

Peoria at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.

