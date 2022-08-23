|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake County (Cleveland)
|29
|17
|.630
|—
|West Michigan (Detroit)
|29
|19
|.604
|1
|x-Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers)
|29
|19
|.604
|1
|Lansing (Oakland)
|21
|27
|.438
|9
|Fort Wayne (San Diego)
|18
|29
|.383
|11½
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|16
|29
|.356
|12½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|South Bend (Chicago Cubs)
|30
|18
|.625
|—
|Beloit (Miami)
|25
|23
|.521
|5
|x-Cedar Rapids (Minnesota)
|25
|23
|.521
|5
|Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
|23
|25
|.479
|7
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|20
|28
|.417
|10
|Quad Cities (Kansas City)
|20
|28
|.417
|10
|Sunday's Games
Lake County 7, West Michigan 4, 1st game
Lake County 6, West Michigan 3, 2nd game
Lansing 11, Great Lakes 7
Dayton at Fort Wayne, ppd.
South Bend 4, Beloit 3
Quad Cities 8, Peoria 7
Cedar Rapids 7, Wisconsin 3
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
South Bend at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Lake County, 6:35 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Great Lakes, 7:05 p.m.
Dayton at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
Peoria at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.
Lansing at Wisconsin, 7:40 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Lansing at Wisconsin, 1:10 p.m.
South Bend at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Lake County, 6:35 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Great Lakes, 7:05 p.m.
Dayton at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
Peoria at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.
