All Times EDT
East Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Fort Wayne (San Diego)1611.593
Dayton (Cincinnati)1512.5561
x-Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers)1413.5192
Lake County (Cleveland)1314.4813
West Michigan (Detroit)1215.4444
Lansing (Oakland)1116.4075
West Division
WLPct.GB
x-Cedar Rapids (Minnesota)1710.630
Beloit (Miami)1413.5193
Wisconsin (Milwaukee)1413.5193
Peoria (St. Louis)1314.4814
South Bend (Chicago Cubs)1215.4445
Quad Cities (Kansas City)1116.4076
Thursday's Games

Fort Wayne 7, West Michigan 4, 1st game

West Michigan 6, Fort Wayne 1, 2nd game

Lake County 5, Beloit 2

Dayton 4, Great Lakes 3

Lansing 4, Quad Cities 2

South Bend 4, Peoria 1

Wisconsin 4, Cedar Rapids 3, 10 innings

Friday's Games

Fort Wayne at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m.

Beloit at Lake County, 7 P.m.

Dayton at Great Lakes, 7:05 p.m.

Lansing at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

South Bend at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Wisconsin, 7:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Beloit at Lake County, 7 P.m.

Dayton at Great Lakes, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at West Michigan, 7:05 p.m.

Lansing at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

South Bend at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Wisconsin, 7:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dayton at Great Lakes, 1:05 p.m.

Lansing at Quad Cities, 2 p.m.

Fort Wayne at West Michigan, 2 p.m.

South Bend at Peoria, 2:05 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Wisconsin, 2:10 p.m.

Beloit at Lake County, 4 P.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you