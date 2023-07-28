|All Times EDT
|East Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fort Wayne (San Diego)
|16
|11
|.593
|—
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|15
|12
|.556
|1
|x-Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers)
|14
|13
|.519
|2
|Lake County (Cleveland)
|13
|14
|.481
|3
|West Michigan (Detroit)
|12
|15
|.444
|4
|Lansing (Oakland)
|11
|16
|.407
|5
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Cedar Rapids (Minnesota)
|17
|10
|.630
|—
|Beloit (Miami)
|14
|13
|.519
|3
|Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
|14
|13
|.519
|3
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|13
|14
|.481
|4
|South Bend (Chicago Cubs)
|12
|15
|.444
|5
|Quad Cities (Kansas City)
|11
|16
|.407
|6
|Thursday's Games
Fort Wayne 7, West Michigan 4, 1st game
West Michigan 6, Fort Wayne 1, 2nd game
Lake County 5, Beloit 2
Dayton 4, Great Lakes 3
Lansing 4, Quad Cities 2
South Bend 4, Peoria 1
Wisconsin 4, Cedar Rapids 3, 10 innings
|Friday's Games
Fort Wayne at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m.
Beloit at Lake County, 7 P.m.
Dayton at Great Lakes, 7:05 p.m.
Lansing at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
South Bend at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Wisconsin, 7:40 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Beloit at Lake County, 7 P.m.
Dayton at Great Lakes, 7:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at West Michigan, 7:05 p.m.
Lansing at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
South Bend at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Wisconsin, 7:40 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Dayton at Great Lakes, 1:05 p.m.
Lansing at Quad Cities, 2 p.m.
Fort Wayne at West Michigan, 2 p.m.
South Bend at Peoria, 2:05 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Wisconsin, 2:10 p.m.
Beloit at Lake County, 4 P.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.