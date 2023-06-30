|All Times EDT
|East Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Fort Wayne (San Diego)
|4
|2
|.667
|½
|West Michigan (Detroit)
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|x-Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers)
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|Lansing (Oakland)
|2
|4
|.333
|2½
|Lake County (Cleveland)
|1
|5
|.167
|3½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Cedar Rapids (Minnesota)
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Beloit (Miami)
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|South Bend (Chicago Cubs)
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|Quad Cities (Kansas City)
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|Thursday's Games
Peoria 3, Cedar Rapids 1, 1st game
Cedar Rapids 7, Peoria 6, 9 innings, 2nd game
West Michigan 4, Dayton 2
Fort Wayne 9,Lake County 2
Lansing at Great Lakes, ppd.
Wisconsin 3,Quad Cities 2
South Bend 6, Beloit 0
|Friday's Games
Lake County 4, Fort Wayne 2, 1st game
Fort Wayne 4, Lake County 2, 2nd game
Dayton 7, West Michigan 6, 8 innings, 1st game
West Michigan 4, Dayton 3, 8 innings, 2nd game
Great Lakes 4, Lansing 3, 1st game
Lansing 7, Great Lakes 5, 2nd game
Quad Cities 10, Wisconsin 5
Cedar Rapids 2, Peoria 1
Beloit 5, South Bend 1
|Saturday's Games
Fort Wayne at Lake County, 7 p.m.
Lansing at Great Lakes, 7:05 p.m.
South Bend at Beloit, 7:05 p.m.
Dayton at West Michigan, 7:05 p.m.
Wisconsin at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Lansing at Great Lakes, 1:05 p.m.
Dayton at West Michigan, 6:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Lake County, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.
South Bend at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.
