All Times EDT
East Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Dayton (Cincinnati)52.714
Fort Wayne (San Diego)42.667½
West Michigan (Detroit)43.5711
x-Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers)33.500
Lansing (Oakland)24.333
Lake County (Cleveland)15.167
West Division
WLPct.GB
x-Cedar Rapids (Minnesota)42.667
Peoria (St. Louis)42.667
Wisconsin (Milwaukee)42.667
Beloit (Miami)33.5001
South Bend (Chicago Cubs)24.3332
Quad Cities (Kansas City)15.1673
Thursday's Games

Peoria 3, Cedar Rapids 1, 1st game

Cedar Rapids 7, Peoria 6, 9 innings, 2nd game

West Michigan 4, Dayton 2

Fort Wayne 9,Lake County 2

Lansing at Great Lakes, ppd.

Wisconsin 3,Quad Cities 2

South Bend 6, Beloit 0

Friday's Games

Lake County 4, Fort Wayne 2, 1st game

Fort Wayne 4, Lake County 2, 2nd game

Dayton 7, West Michigan 6, 8 innings, 1st game

West Michigan 4, Dayton 3, 8 innings, 2nd game

Great Lakes 4, Lansing 3, 1st game

Lansing 7, Great Lakes 5, 2nd game

Quad Cities 10, Wisconsin 5

Cedar Rapids 2, Peoria 1

Beloit 5, South Bend 1

Saturday's Games

Fort Wayne at Lake County, 7 p.m.

Lansing at Great Lakes, 7:05 p.m.

South Bend at Beloit, 7:05 p.m.

Dayton at West Michigan, 7:05 p.m.

Wisconsin at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Lansing at Great Lakes, 1:05 p.m.

Dayton at West Michigan, 6:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Lake County, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.

South Bend at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you