East Division
WLPct.GB
Lake County (Cleveland)42.667
West Michigan (Detroit)42.667
Dayton (Cincinnati)33.5001
Fort Wayne (San Diego)33.5001
Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers)23.400
Lansing (Oakland)24.3332
West Division
WLPct.GB
Cedar Rapids (Minnesota)51.833
Wisconsin (Milwaukee)51.833
Quad Cities (Kansas City)33.5002
Peoria (St. Louis)23.400
South Bend (Chicago Cubs)24.3333
Beloit (Miami)06.0005
Thursday's Games

Dayton 4, Lake County 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Dayton at Lake County 12, Dayton 5, 7 innings, 2nd game

Quad Cities 4, Cedar Rapids 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Cedar Rapids 8, Quad Cities 5, 7 innings, 2nd game

West Michigan 6, Lansing 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Lansing 8 West Michigan 5, 7 innings 2nd game

Fort Wayne 6, South Bend 2,7 innings, 1st game

South Bend 7, Fort Wayne 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Wisconsin 7, Beloit 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Wisconsin 1, Beloit 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Peoria 5, Great Lakes 2

Friday's Games

Great Lakes at Peoria, 6 p.m., 1st game

Great Lakes at Peoria, 8 p.m., 2nd game

Lansing at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m.

Dayton at Lake County, 6:35 p.m.

South Bend at Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Dayton at Lake County, 12:05 p.m., 1st game

Dayton at Lake County, 2:05 p.m., 2nd game

South Bend at Fort Wayne, 1:05 p.m.

Lansing at West Michigan, 2 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

Great Lakes at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.

Wisconsin at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

South Bend at Fort Wayne, 1:05 p.m.

Lansing at West Michigan, 2 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Quad Cities, 2 p.m.

Wisconsin at Beloit, 2:05 p.m.

Great Lakes at Peoria, 2:35 p.m.

