|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake County (Cleveland)
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|West Michigan (Detroit)
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Fort Wayne (San Diego)
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers)
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
|Lansing (Oakland)
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cedar Rapids (Minnesota)
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Quad Cities (Kansas City)
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|South Bend (Chicago Cubs)
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|Beloit (Miami)
|0
|6
|.000
|5
|Thursday's Games
Dayton 4, Lake County 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Dayton at Lake County 12, Dayton 5, 7 innings, 2nd game
Quad Cities 4, Cedar Rapids 3, 7 innings, 1st game
Cedar Rapids 8, Quad Cities 5, 7 innings, 2nd game
West Michigan 6, Lansing 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Lansing 8 West Michigan 5, 7 innings 2nd game
Fort Wayne 6, South Bend 2,7 innings, 1st game
South Bend 7, Fort Wayne 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Wisconsin 7, Beloit 4, 7 innings, 1st game
Wisconsin 1, Beloit 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Peoria 5, Great Lakes 2
|Friday's Games
Great Lakes at Peoria, 6 p.m., 1st game
Great Lakes at Peoria, 8 p.m., 2nd game
Lansing at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m.
Dayton at Lake County, 6:35 p.m.
South Bend at Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Dayton at Lake County, 12:05 p.m., 1st game
Dayton at Lake County, 2:05 p.m., 2nd game
South Bend at Fort Wayne, 1:05 p.m.
Lansing at West Michigan, 2 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
Great Lakes at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.
Wisconsin at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
South Bend at Fort Wayne, 1:05 p.m.
Lansing at West Michigan, 2 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Quad Cities, 2 p.m.
Wisconsin at Beloit, 2:05 p.m.
Great Lakes at Peoria, 2:35 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.