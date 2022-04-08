All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Dayton (Cincinnati)101.000
West Michigan (Detroit)101.000
Lake County (Cleveland)00.500½
Lansing (Oakland)00.500½
Fort Wayne (San Diego)01.0001
Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers)01.0001
West Division
WLPct.GB
Cedar Rapids (Minnesota)101.000
Quad Cities (Kansas City)101.000
Peoria (St. Louis)00.500½
Wisconsin (Milwaukee)00.500½
Beloit (Miami)01.0001
South Bend (Chicago Cubs)01.0001
Friday's Games

Lake County at Lansing, ppd.

West Michigan 5, Great Lakes 1

Quad Cities 4, South Bend 3, 10 innings

Dayton 6, Fort Wayne 5

Cedar Rapids 12, Beloit 5

Peoria st Wisconsin, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Fort Wayne at Dayton, 1:05 p.m.

West Michigan at Great Lakes, 1:05 p.m.

Beloit at Cedar Rapids, 3:05 p.m.

Quad Cities at South Bend, 4:05 p.m.

Lake County at Lansing, 5 p.m., 1st game

Lake County at Lansing, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Peoria st Wisconsin, 5:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Fort Wayne at Dayton, 1:05 p.m.

Lake County at Lansing, 1:05 p.m.

West Michigan at Great Lakes, 1:05 p.m.

Quad Cities at South Bend, 2:05 p.m.

Peoria st Wisconsin, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Peoria st Wisconsin, 4:05 p.m., 2nd game

Beloit at Cedar Rapids, 3:05 p.m.

