|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|West Michigan (Detroit)
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Lake County (Cleveland)
|0
|0
|.500
|½
|Lansing (Oakland)
|0
|0
|.500
|½
|Fort Wayne (San Diego)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cedar Rapids (Minnesota)
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Quad Cities (Kansas City)
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|0
|0
|.500
|½
|Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
|0
|0
|.500
|½
|Beloit (Miami)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|South Bend (Chicago Cubs)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Friday's Games
Lake County at Lansing, ppd.
West Michigan 5, Great Lakes 1
Quad Cities 4, South Bend 3, 10 innings
Dayton 6, Fort Wayne 5
Cedar Rapids 12, Beloit 5
Peoria st Wisconsin, ppd.
|Saturday's Games
Fort Wayne at Dayton, 1:05 p.m.
West Michigan at Great Lakes, 1:05 p.m.
Beloit at Cedar Rapids, 3:05 p.m.
Quad Cities at South Bend, 4:05 p.m.
Lake County at Lansing, 5 p.m., 1st game
Lake County at Lansing, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Peoria st Wisconsin, 5:10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Fort Wayne at Dayton, 1:05 p.m.
Lake County at Lansing, 1:05 p.m.
West Michigan at Great Lakes, 1:05 p.m.
Quad Cities at South Bend, 2:05 p.m.
Peoria st Wisconsin, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Peoria st Wisconsin, 4:05 p.m., 2nd game
Beloit at Cedar Rapids, 3:05 p.m.
