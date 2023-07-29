|All Times EDT
|East Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fort Wayne (San Diego)
|17
|11
|.607
|—
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|15
|13
|.536
|2
|x-Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers)
|15
|13
|.536
|2
|Lake County (Cleveland)
|14
|14
|.500
|3
|West Michigan (Detroit)
|12
|16
|.429
|5
|Lansing (Oakland)
|11
|17
|.393
|6
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Cedar Rapids (Minnesota)
|17
|10
|.630
|—
|Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
|14
|13
|.519
|3
|Beloit (Miami)
|14
|14
|.500
|3½
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|13
|15
|.464
|4½
|South Bend (Chicago Cubs)
|13
|15
|.464
|4½
|Quad Cities (Kansas City)
|12
|16
|.429
|5½
|Friday's Games
Fort Wayne 8, West Michigan 0
Lake County 5, Beloit 4, 10 innings
Great Lakes 7, Dayton 6
Quad Cities 6, Lansing 5
South Bend 5, Peoria 1
Cedar Rapids 3, Wisconsin 3, susp. bottom of 9
|Saturday's Games
Cedar Rapids at Wisconsin, 2, 7 p.m.
Beloit at Lake County, 7 p.m.
Dayton at Great Lakes, 7:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at West Michigan, 7:05 p.m.
Lansing at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
South Bend at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Dayton at Great Lakes, 1:05 p.m.
Lansing at Quad Cities, 2 p.m.
Fort Wayne at West Michigan, 2 p.m.
South Bend at Peoria, 2:05 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Wisconsin, 2:10 p.m.
Beloit at Lake County, 4 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
