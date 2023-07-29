All Times EDT
East Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Fort Wayne (San Diego)1711.607
Dayton (Cincinnati)1513.5362
x-Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers)1513.5362
Lake County (Cleveland)1414.5003
West Michigan (Detroit)1216.4295
Lansing (Oakland)1117.3936
West Division
WLPct.GB
x-Cedar Rapids (Minnesota)1710.630
Wisconsin (Milwaukee)1413.5193
Beloit (Miami)1414.500
Peoria (St. Louis)1315.464
South Bend (Chicago Cubs)1315.464
Quad Cities (Kansas City)1216.429
Friday's Games

Fort Wayne 8, West Michigan 0

Lake County 5, Beloit 4, 10 innings

Great Lakes 7, Dayton 6

Quad Cities 6, Lansing 5

South Bend 5, Peoria 1

Cedar Rapids 3, Wisconsin 3, susp. bottom of 9

Saturday's Games

Cedar Rapids at Wisconsin, 2, 7 p.m.

Beloit at Lake County, 7 p.m.

Dayton at Great Lakes, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at West Michigan, 7:05 p.m.

Lansing at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

South Bend at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dayton at Great Lakes, 1:05 p.m.

Lansing at Quad Cities, 2 p.m.

Fort Wayne at West Michigan, 2 p.m.

South Bend at Peoria, 2:05 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Wisconsin, 2:10 p.m.

Beloit at Lake County, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

