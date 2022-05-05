|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|18
|5
|.783
|—
|Fort Wayne (San Diego)
|11
|12
|.478
|7
|Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers)
|10
|12
|.455
|7
|Lake County (Cleveland)
|10
|13
|.435
|8
|Lansing (Oakland)
|9
|14
|.391
|9
|West Michigan (Detroit)
|8
|15
|.348
|10
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cedar Rapids (Minnesota)
|16
|7
|.696
|—
|Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
|14
|9
|.609
|2
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|12
|11
|.522
|4
|South Bend (Chicago Cubs)
|11
|12
|.478
|5
|Quad Cities (Kansas City)
|10
|13
|.435
|6
|Beloit (Miami)
|8
|14
|.364
|7½
|Wednesday's Games
South Bend 6, Peoria 3
Lansing 7, West Michigan 1, 1st game
Lansing 6, West Michigan 5, 2nd game
Beloit 1, Great Lakes 0
Lake County 6, Dayton 3, 1st game
Dayton 8, Lake County 7, 8 innings, 2nd game
Cedar Rapids 4, Quad Cities 0
Wisconsin 4, Fort Wayne 0
|Thursday's Games
Beloit at Great Lakes, 2, 5:05 p.m.
Lake County at Dayton, 7:05 p.m.
Peoria at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.
West Michigan at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.
Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, 7:40 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Beloit at Great Lakes, 6:05 p.m.
Peoria at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.
West Michigan at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.
Lake County at Dayton, 7:05 p.m.
Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, 7:40 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, 2:10 p.m.
Peoria at South Bend, 4:05 p.m.
Beloit at Great Lakes, 6:05 p.m.
West Michigan at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.
Lake County at Dayton, 7:05 p.m.
Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.