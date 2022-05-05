All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Dayton (Cincinnati)185.783
Fort Wayne (San Diego)1112.4787
Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers)1012.4557
Lake County (Cleveland)1013.4358
Lansing (Oakland)914.3919
West Michigan (Detroit)815.34810
West Division
WLPct.GB
Cedar Rapids (Minnesota)167.696
Wisconsin (Milwaukee)149.6092
Peoria (St. Louis)1211.5224
South Bend (Chicago Cubs)1112.4785
Quad Cities (Kansas City)1013.4356
Beloit (Miami)814.364
Wednesday's Games

South Bend 6, Peoria 3

Lansing 7, West Michigan 1, 1st game

Lansing 6, West Michigan 5, 2nd game

Beloit 1, Great Lakes 0

Lake County 6, Dayton 3, 1st game

Dayton 8, Lake County 7, 8 innings, 2nd game

Cedar Rapids 4, Quad Cities 0

Wisconsin 4, Fort Wayne 0

Thursday's Games

Beloit at Great Lakes, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Lake County at Dayton, 7:05 p.m.

Peoria at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.

West Michigan at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.

Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, 7:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Beloit at Great Lakes, 6:05 p.m.

Peoria at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.

West Michigan at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.

Lake County at Dayton, 7:05 p.m.

Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, 7:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, 2:10 p.m.

Peoria at South Bend, 4:05 p.m.

Beloit at Great Lakes, 6:05 p.m.

West Michigan at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.

Lake County at Dayton, 7:05 p.m.

Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.

