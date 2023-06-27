All Times EDT
East Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Dayton (Cincinnati)301.000
Fort Wayne (San Diego)21.6671
West Michigan (Detroit)21.6671
x-Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers)12.3332
Lansing (Oakland)12.3332
Lake County (Cleveland)03.0003
West Division
WLPct.GB
Peoria (St. Louis)301.000
x-Cedar Rapids (Minnesota)21.6671
Wisconsin (Milwaukee)21.6671
Beloit (Miami)12.3332
South Bend (Chicago Cubs)12.3332
Quad Cities (Kansas City)03.0003
Sunday's Games

Cedar Rapids 10, Beloit 6, 1st game

Cedar Rapids 8, Beloit 3, 2nd game

Dayton 3, Lake County 2

Peoria 8, Quad Cities 6

West Michigan 2, Great Lakes 1

Fort Wayne 10, South Bend 2, 10 innings

Wisconsin 12, Lansing 4

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Dayton at West Michigan, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Dayton at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Lake County, 7 p.m.

Lansing at Great Lakes, 7:05 p.m.

Wisconsin at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.

South Bend at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Dayton at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Lake County, 7 p.m.

Lansing at Great Lakes, 7:05 p.m.

Wisconsin at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.

South Bend at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.

