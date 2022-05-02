|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|16
|5
|.762
|—
|Fort Wayne (San Diego)
|11
|10
|.524
|5
|Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers)
|10
|11
|.476
|6
|Lake County (Cleveland)
|10
|11
|.476
|6
|West Michigan (Detroit)
|8
|13
|.381
|8
|Lansing (Oakland)
|7
|14
|.333
|9
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cedar Rapids (Minnesota)
|15
|6
|.714
|—
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|12
|9
|.571
|3
|Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
|12
|9
|.571
|3
|Quad Cities (Kansas City)
|9
|12
|.429
|6
|South Bend (Chicago Cubs)
|9
|12
|.429
|6
|Beloit (Miami)
|7
|14
|.333
|8
|Sunday's Games
Lake County 4, Lansing 3
Dayton 8, Fort Wayne 0
Great Lakes 3, West Michigan 1, 7 innings, 1st game
West Michigan 8, Great Lakes 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Quad Cities 11, South Bend 7
Beloit 13, Cedar Rapids 6
Peoria 6, Wisconsin 4
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled.
|Tuesday's Games
West Michigan at Lansing, 11:05 a.m.
Beloit at Great Lakes, 11:05 a.m.
Peoria at South Bend, 6:05 p.m.
Lake County at Dayton, 7:05 p.m.
Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, 7:40 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Peoria at South Bend, 11:05 a.m.
Beloit at Great Lakes, 6:05 p.m.
Lake County at Dayton, 7:05 p.m.
West Michigan at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.
Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, 7:40 p.m.
