All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Dayton (Cincinnati)165.762
Fort Wayne (San Diego)1110.5245
Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers)1011.4766
Lake County (Cleveland)1011.4766
West Michigan (Detroit)813.3818
Lansing (Oakland)714.3339
West Division
WLPct.GB
Cedar Rapids (Minnesota)156.714
Peoria (St. Louis)129.5713
Wisconsin (Milwaukee)129.5713
Quad Cities (Kansas City)912.4296
South Bend (Chicago Cubs)912.4296
Beloit (Miami)714.3338
Sunday's Games

Lake County 4, Lansing 3

Dayton 8, Fort Wayne 0

Great Lakes 3, West Michigan 1, 7 innings, 1st game

West Michigan 8, Great Lakes 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Quad Cities 11, South Bend 7

Beloit 13, Cedar Rapids 6

Peoria 6, Wisconsin 4

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

West Michigan at Lansing, 11:05 a.m.

Beloit at Great Lakes, 11:05 a.m.

Peoria at South Bend, 6:05 p.m.

Lake County at Dayton, 7:05 p.m.

Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, 7:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Peoria at South Bend, 11:05 a.m.

Beloit at Great Lakes, 6:05 p.m.

Lake County at Dayton, 7:05 p.m.

West Michigan at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.

Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, 7:40 p.m.

