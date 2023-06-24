All Times EDT
East Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
x-Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers)4621.687
Dayton (Cincinnati)3533.51511½
West Michigan (Detroit)3334.49313
Fort Wayne (San Diego)3335.48513½
Lansing (Oakland)3235.47814
Lake County (Cleveland)3136.46315
West Division
WLPct.GB
x-Cedar Rapids (Minnesota)4027.597
Peoria (St. Louis)3533.515
Quad Cities (Kansas City)3236.471
South Bend (Chicago Cubs)3136.4639
Beloit (Miami)2838.42411½
Wisconsin (Milwaukee)2739.40912½
Friday's Games

Great Lakes 8, West Michigan 6

Dayton 3, Lake County 1

Fort Wayne 6, South Bend 4

Peoria 10, Quad Cities 0

Beloit 11, Cedar Rapids 9

Lansing 4, Wisconsin 2

Saturday's Games

Dayton 5, Lake County 1

West Michigan 10, Great Lakes 0

South Bend 4, Fort Wayne 1

Peoria 3, Quad Cities 1

Beloit at Cedar Rapids, susp.

Wisconsin 8, Lansing 5

Sunday's Games

Beloit at Cedar Rapids, 2, noon

Lake County at Dayton, 1:05 p.m.

Peoria at Quad Cities, 2 p.m.

Great Lakes at West Michigan, 2 p.m.

Fort Wayne at South Bend, 2:05 p.m.

Lansing at Wisconsin, 2:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Dayton at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m.

