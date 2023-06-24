|All Times EDT
|East Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers)
|46
|21
|.687
|—
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|35
|33
|.515
|11½
|West Michigan (Detroit)
|33
|34
|.493
|13
|Fort Wayne (San Diego)
|33
|35
|.485
|13½
|Lansing (Oakland)
|32
|35
|.478
|14
|Lake County (Cleveland)
|31
|36
|.463
|15
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Cedar Rapids (Minnesota)
|40
|27
|.597
|—
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|35
|33
|.515
|5½
|Quad Cities (Kansas City)
|32
|36
|.471
|8½
|South Bend (Chicago Cubs)
|31
|36
|.463
|9
|Beloit (Miami)
|28
|38
|.424
|11½
|Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
|27
|39
|.409
|12½
|Friday's Games
Great Lakes 8, West Michigan 6
Dayton 3, Lake County 1
Fort Wayne 6, South Bend 4
Peoria 10, Quad Cities 0
Beloit 11, Cedar Rapids 9
Lansing 4, Wisconsin 2
|Saturday's Games
Dayton 5, Lake County 1
West Michigan 10, Great Lakes 0
South Bend 4, Fort Wayne 1
Peoria 3, Quad Cities 1
Beloit at Cedar Rapids, susp.
Wisconsin 8, Lansing 5
|Sunday's Games
Beloit at Cedar Rapids, 2, noon
Lake County at Dayton, 1:05 p.m.
Peoria at Quad Cities, 2 p.m.
Great Lakes at West Michigan, 2 p.m.
Fort Wayne at South Bend, 2:05 p.m.
Lansing at Wisconsin, 2:10 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Dayton at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m.
