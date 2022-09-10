All Times EDT
x-first half division winner; y-second half
East Division
WLPct.GB
Lake County (Cleveland)4022.645
West Michigan (Detroit)4024.6251
x-Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers)3628.5635
Dayton (Cincinnati)2833.45911½
Lansing (Oakland)2836.43813
Fort Wayne (San Diego)2340.36517½
West Division
WLPct.GB
y-South Bend (Chicago Cubs)3826.594
Wisconsin (Milwaukee)3331.5165
Beloit (Miami)3133.4847
x-Cedar Rapids (Minnesota)3034.4698
Peoria (St. Louis)2737.42211
Quad Cities (Kansas City)2737.42211
Friday's Games

West Michigan 4, Great Lakes 0

Lake County 6, Fort Wayne 5

Dayton 8, Lansing 4

Peoria 7, Quad Cities 6

South Bend 4, Cedar Rapids 1

Wisconsin 6, Beloit 5

Saturday's Games

Great Lakes at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Lake County, 6:35 p.m.

Dayton at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.

Peoria at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

South Bend at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.

Beloit at Wisconsin, 7:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Fort Wayne at Lake County, 1 p.m.

Dayton at Lansing, 1:05 p.m.

Beloit at Wisconsin, 1:10 p.m.

Great Lakes at West Michigan, 2 p.m.

Peoria at Quad Cities, 2 p.m.

South Bend at Cedar Rapids, 3:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

