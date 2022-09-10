|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner; y-second half
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake County (Cleveland)
|40
|22
|.645
|—
|West Michigan (Detroit)
|40
|24
|.625
|1
|x-Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers)
|36
|28
|.563
|5
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|28
|33
|.459
|11½
|Lansing (Oakland)
|28
|36
|.438
|13
|Fort Wayne (San Diego)
|23
|40
|.365
|17½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|y-South Bend (Chicago Cubs)
|38
|26
|.594
|—
|Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
|33
|31
|.516
|5
|Beloit (Miami)
|31
|33
|.484
|7
|x-Cedar Rapids (Minnesota)
|30
|34
|.469
|8
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|27
|37
|.422
|11
|Quad Cities (Kansas City)
|27
|37
|.422
|11
|Friday's Games
West Michigan 4, Great Lakes 0
Lake County 6, Fort Wayne 5
Dayton 8, Lansing 4
Peoria 7, Quad Cities 6
South Bend 4, Cedar Rapids 1
Wisconsin 6, Beloit 5
|Saturday's Games
Great Lakes at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Lake County, 6:35 p.m.
Dayton at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.
Peoria at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
South Bend at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.
Beloit at Wisconsin, 7:40 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Fort Wayne at Lake County, 1 p.m.
Dayton at Lansing, 1:05 p.m.
Beloit at Wisconsin, 1:10 p.m.
Great Lakes at West Michigan, 2 p.m.
Peoria at Quad Cities, 2 p.m.
South Bend at Cedar Rapids, 3:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
