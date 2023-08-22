|All Times EDT
|Northwest League
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vancouver (Toronto)
|33
|15
|.688
|—
|Everett (Seattle)
|27
|21
|.563
|6
|Eugene (San Francisco)
|24
|24
|.500
|9
|Spokane (Colorado)
|21
|25
|.457
|11
|Hillsboro (Arizona)
|20
|28
|.417
|13
|Tri-City (L.A. Angels)
|17
|29
|.370
|15
|Sunday's Games
Tri-City at Spokane, can.
Everett 6, Hillsboro 5
Vancouver 8, Eugene 1, 5 innings
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Everett at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
Spokane at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Everett at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
Spokane at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Everett at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
Spokane at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
