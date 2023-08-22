All Times EDT
Northwest League
WLPct.GB
Vancouver (Toronto)3315.688
Everett (Seattle)2721.5636
Eugene (San Francisco)2424.5009
Spokane (Colorado)2125.45711
Hillsboro (Arizona)2028.41713
Tri-City (L.A. Angels)1729.37015
Sunday's Games

Tri-City at Spokane, can.

Everett 6, Hillsboro 5

Vancouver 8, Eugene 1, 5 innings

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Everett at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Everett at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Everett at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

