All Times EDT
x-first half division winner; y-second half

Northwest League

WLPct.GB
x-Eugene (San Francisco)4123.641
y-Vancouver (Toronto)3727.5784
Hillsboro (Arizona)3034.46911
Spokane (Colorado)2935.45312
Everett (Seattle)2836.43813
Tri-City (L.A. Angels)2737.42214
Friday's Games

Eugene 6, Vancouver 4

Hillsboro 4, Everett 2

Tri-City 5, Spokane 3

Saturday's Games

Hillsboro at Everett, 9:05 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Eugene at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Eugene at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Hillsboro at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you