North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)3121.596
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)3022.5771
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2724.529
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2626.5005
Aberdeen (Baltimore)2526.490
Wilmington (Washington)1834.34613
South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)3318.647
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)3022.577
Rome (Atlanta)2626.500
Winston-Salem (CWS)2229.43111
x-Greenville (Boston)2230.42311½
Asheville (Houston)2032.38513½
Friday's Games

Wilmington 8, Jersey Shore 3

Brooklyn 6, Asheville 5

Greenville 5, Hickory 0

Greensboro 4, Rome 1

Hudson Valley 6, Aberdeen 5

Bowling Green 10, Winston-Salem 5

Saturday's Games

Greensboro at Rome, 5 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Greensboro at Rome, 1 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 2 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

