|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|31
|21
|.596
|—
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|30
|22
|.577
|1
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|27
|24
|.529
|3½
|x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|26
|26
|.500
|5
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|25
|26
|.490
|5½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|18
|34
|.346
|13
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hickory (Texas)
|33
|18
|.647
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|30
|22
|.577
|3½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|26
|26
|.500
|7½
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|22
|29
|.431
|11
|x-Greenville (Boston)
|22
|30
|.423
|11½
|Asheville (Houston)
|20
|32
|.385
|13½
|Friday's Games
Wilmington 8, Jersey Shore 3
Brooklyn 6, Asheville 5
Greenville 5, Hickory 0
Greensboro 4, Rome 1
Hudson Valley 6, Aberdeen 5
Bowling Green 10, Winston-Salem 5
|Saturday's Games
Greensboro at Rome, 5 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Greensboro at Rome, 1 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.
Greenville at Hickory, 2 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
