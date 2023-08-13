All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2616.619
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)2418.5712
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2021.488
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2022.4766
Aberdeen (Baltimore)1922.463
Wilmington (Washington)1428.33312
South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)2912.707
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2615.6343
x-Greenville (Boston)2022.476
Rome (Atlanta)2022.476
Asheville (Houston)1725.40512½
Winston-Salem (CWS)1426.35014½
Saturday's Games

Rome 4, Winston-Salem 1

Aberdeen 8, Brooklyn 3

Hudson Valley 6, Jersey Shore 4, susp. bottom 4

Hickory at Asheville, ppd.

Greenville 8, Greensboro 7

Wilmington 2, Bowling Green 1

Sunday's Games

Winston-Salem 7, Rome 2

Asheville 6, Hickory 1, 1st game

Asheville , Hickory , 2nd game

Brooklyn 6, Aberdeen 0

Jersey Shore 12, Hudson Valley 10, 1st game

Jersey Shore 6, Hudson Valley 1, 2nd game

Bowling Green 18, Wilmington 5

Greenville 11, Greensboro 2

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you