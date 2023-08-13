|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|26
|16
|.619
|—
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|24
|18
|.571
|2
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|20
|21
|.488
|5½
|x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|20
|22
|.476
|6
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|19
|22
|.463
|6½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|14
|28
|.333
|12
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hickory (Texas)
|29
|12
|.707
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|26
|15
|.634
|3
|x-Greenville (Boston)
|20
|22
|.476
|9½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|20
|22
|.476
|9½
|Asheville (Houston)
|17
|25
|.405
|12½
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|14
|26
|.350
|14½
|Saturday's Games
Rome 4, Winston-Salem 1
Aberdeen 8, Brooklyn 3
Hudson Valley 6, Jersey Shore 4, susp. bottom 4
Hickory at Asheville, ppd.
Greenville 8, Greensboro 7
Wilmington 2, Bowling Green 1
|Sunday's Games
Winston-Salem 7, Rome 2
Asheville 6, Hickory 1, 1st game
Asheville , Hickory , 2nd game
Brooklyn 6, Aberdeen 0
Jersey Shore 12, Hudson Valley 10, 1st game
Jersey Shore 6, Hudson Valley 1, 2nd game
Bowling Green 18, Wilmington 5
Greenville 11, Greensboro 2
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
