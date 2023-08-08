All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2214.611
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)1917.5283
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1917.5283
Aberdeen (Baltimore)1718.487
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)1718.487
Wilmington (Washington)1323.3619
South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)2510.714
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2114.6004
x-Greenville (Boston)1719.472
Rome (Atlanta)1620.444
Asheville (Houston)1521.41710½
Winston-Salem (CWS)1222.35312½

Sunday's Games-

Jersey Shore 6, Brooklyn 0

Hudson Valley 3, Wilmington 1

Asheville 4, Greensboro 2

Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, susp.

Hickory 7, Aberdeen 1

Greenville 8, Rome 7

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Rome, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, noon

Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Rome, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Rome, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

