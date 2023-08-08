|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|22
|14
|.611
|—
|x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|19
|17
|.528
|3
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|19
|17
|.528
|3
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|17
|18
|.487
|4½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|17
|18
|.487
|4½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|13
|23
|.361
|9
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hickory (Texas)
|25
|10
|.714
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|21
|14
|.600
|4
|x-Greenville (Boston)
|17
|19
|.472
|8½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|16
|20
|.444
|9½
|Asheville (Houston)
|15
|21
|.417
|10½
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|12
|22
|.353
|12½
Sunday's Games-
Jersey Shore 6, Brooklyn 0
Hudson Valley 3, Wilmington 1
Asheville 4, Greensboro 2
Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, susp.
Hickory 7, Aberdeen 1
Greenville 8, Rome 7
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Rome, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, noon
Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Rome, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Rome, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
