|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|23
|17
|.575
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|22
|17
|.564
|½
|x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|21
|18
|.538
|1½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|19
|20
|.487
|3½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|19
|21
|.487
|4
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|14
|26
|.350
|9
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rome (Atlanta)
|27
|13
|.675
|—
|x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|24
|15
|.615
|2½
|Asheville (Houston)
|20
|18
|.526
|6
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|18
|22
|.450
|9
|Hickory (Texas)
|17
|23
|.425
|10
|Greenville (Boston)
|12
|26
|.316
|14
|Friday's Games
Greensboro 12, Jersey Shore 5
Wilmington 7, Brooklyn 1
Rome 9, Asheville 5
Winston-Salem 4, Bowling Green 2
Aberdeen 10, Hudson Valley 0
Hickory 7, Greenville 4
|Saturday's Games
Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Rome at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 1 p.m.
Brooklyn at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.
Rome at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Greensboro, 2 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.
Hickory at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.