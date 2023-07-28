All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)198.704
Aberdeen (Baltimore)179.654
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)1314.4816
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1215.4447
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)1115.423
Wilmington (Washington)918.33310
South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)188.692
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)1512.556
x-Greenville (Boston)1314.481
Rome (Atlanta)1314.481
Asheville (Houston)1116.407
Winston-Salem (CWS)917.3469
Thursday's Games

Greensboro 6, Winston-Salem 5

Rome 6, Asheville 3

Brooklyn 11, Wilmington 7

Hickory 6, Hudson Valley 5

Jersey Shore 4, Aberdeen 3

Bowling Green 8, Greenville 3

Friday's Games

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Rome at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Hudson Valley at Hickory, 5 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Rome at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Rome at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Hickory, 2 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Greenville at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.

