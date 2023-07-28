|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|19
|8
|.704
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|17
|9
|.654
|1½
|x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|13
|14
|.481
|6
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|12
|15
|.444
|7
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|11
|15
|.423
|7½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|9
|18
|.333
|10
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hickory (Texas)
|18
|8
|.692
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|15
|12
|.556
|3½
|x-Greenville (Boston)
|13
|14
|.481
|5½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|13
|14
|.481
|5½
|Asheville (Houston)
|11
|16
|.407
|7½
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|9
|17
|.346
|9
|Thursday's Games
Greensboro 6, Winston-Salem 5
Rome 6, Asheville 3
Brooklyn 11, Wilmington 7
Hickory 6, Hudson Valley 5
Jersey Shore 4, Aberdeen 3
Bowling Green 8, Greenville 3
|Friday's Games
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Rome at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Hudson Valley at Hickory, 5 p.m.
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Rome at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.
Rome at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Hickory, 2 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 2 p.m.
Greenville at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.
