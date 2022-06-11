All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore)3816.704
Wilmington (Washington)2626.50011
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2629.47312½
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2331.42615
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2231.41515½
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)2232.40716
South Division
WLPct.GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)3321.611
Hickory (Texas)3223.582
Rome (Atlanta)3124.564
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)2926.527
Asheville (Houston)2232.40711
Greenville (Boston)2134.38212½
Friday's Games

Winston-Salem 4, Greensboro 2

Rome 4, Wilmington 1

Aberdeen 4, Brooklyn 3

Jersey Shore 4, Hudson Valley 2

Greenville 16, Asheville 4

Bowling Green 6, Hickory 2

Saturday's Games

Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.

Wilmington at Rome, 6 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 1 p.m.

Wilmington at Rome, 2 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.

Hickory at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Hudson Valley at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Rome at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 2, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

