|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Wilmington (Washington)
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Hickory (Texas)
|1
|1
|.667
|1
|Rome (Atlanta)
|2
|0
|667
|1
|Greenville (Boston)
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|0
|2
|.333
|2
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|1
|1
|.333
|2
|Asheville (Houston)
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|Saturday's Games
Aberdeen 3, Jersey Shore 2
Wilmington 5, Brooklyn 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Brooklyn 2, Wilmington 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Hickory 8, Winston-Salem 4
Rome 5, Greensboro 4
Hudson Valley 8, Greenville 6
Bowling Green 13, Ashville 5
|Sunday's Games
Hickory 5, Winston-Salem 2
Aberdeen 8, Jersey Shore 4
Wilmington 4, Brooklyn 1
Greensboro 3, Rome 2
Bowling Green 1, Ashville 0
Hudson Valley at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Bowling Green at Hickory, 6 p.m.
Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Rome, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
