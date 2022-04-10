All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore)301.000
Wilmington (Washington)21.6671
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)11.5001
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)12.3331
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)03.0002
South Division
WLPct.GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)201.000
Hickory (Texas)11.6671
Rome (Atlanta)206671
Greenville (Boston)11.500
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)02.3332
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)11.3332
Asheville (Houston)02.0003
Saturday's Games

Aberdeen 3, Jersey Shore 2

Wilmington 5, Brooklyn 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Brooklyn 2, Wilmington 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Hickory 8, Winston-Salem 4

Rome 5, Greensboro 4

Hudson Valley 8, Greenville 6

Bowling Green 13, Ashville 5

Sunday's Games

Hickory 5, Winston-Salem 2

Aberdeen 8, Jersey Shore 4

Wilmington 4, Brooklyn 1

Greensboro 3, Rome 2

Bowling Green 1, Ashville 0

Hudson Valley at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Bowling Green at Hickory, 6 p.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Rome, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

