|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|5
|3
|.625
|½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|5
|3
|.625
|½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|2
|6
|.250
|3½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|1
|8
|.111
|5
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hickory (Texas)
|9
|0
|1.000
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|5
|3
|.625
|3½
|x-Greenville (Boston)
|5
|3
|.625
|3½
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|4
|5
|.444
|5
|Rome (Atlanta)
|3
|5
|.375
|5½
|Asheville (Houston)
|1
|7
|.125
|7½
|Saturday's Games
Bowling Green at Rome, ppd.
Jersey Shore 4, Brooklyn 0
Hudson Valley 8, Wilmington 2
Asheville 7, Greenville 5
Hickory 5, Greensboro 4
Winston-Salem 7, Aberdeen 3
|Sunday's Games
Bowling Green 5, Rome 4, 1st game
Rome 9, Bowling Green 6, 2nd game
Greenville 13, Asheville 2
Jersey Shore 11, Brooklyn 6
Hudson Valley 6, Wilmington 5
Winston-Salem 5, Aberdeen 3, 10 innings
Hickory 8, Greensboro 7, 12 innings
|Monday's Games
Greenville at Asheville, 6 p.m.
Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Rome, 6:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Brooklyn at Wilmington, 5:05 p.m.
Rome at Greenville, 6:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
