North Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)54.556
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)54.556
Wilmington (Washington)44.500½
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)45.4441
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)45.4441
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)26.250
South Division
WLPct.GB
Winston-Salem (CWS)63.667
Asheville (Houston)53.625½
Hickory (Texas)54.5561
Rome (Atlanta)54.5561
x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)44.500
Greenville (Boston)36.3333
Saturday's Games

Rome 5, Greenville 0, 1st game

Greenville 4, Rome 2, 2nd game

Hudson Valley 2, Brooklyn 1

Asheville 6, Bowling Green 5 , 1st game

Bowling Green at Asheville, ppd., 2nd game

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, ppd.

Hickory 8, Greensboro 0, 7 innings

Winston-Salem at Aberdeen, susp.

Sunday's Games

Wilmington 4, Jersey Shore 3, 10 innings

Winston-Salem 8, Aberdeen 7, 10 innings, 1st game

Aberdeen 6, Winston-Salem 0, 2nd game

Hickory 10, Greensboro 7

Hudson Valley 6, Brooklyn 2

Rome 14, Greenville 1

Bowling Green 9, Asheville 5

Monday's Games

Wilmington at Winston-Salem, 6:30 p.m.

Greenville at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 11:05 a.m.

Greenville at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

