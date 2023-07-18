All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)145.737
Aberdeen (Baltimore)126.667
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)910.4745
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)712.3687
Wilmington (Washington)613.3168
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)513.278
South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)144.778
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)127.632
Rome (Atlanta)109.526
x-Greenville (Boston)910.474
Winston-Salem (CWS)711.3897
Asheville (Houston)712.368
Sunday's Games

Rome 7, Jersey Shore 6, 11 innings.

Asheville 6, Winston-Salem 5, 1st game

Asheville 7, Winston-Salem 4, 2nd game

Hickory 2, Greenville 0

Greensboro 13, Brooklyn 5

Wilmington 2, Aberdeen 1

Bowling Green 8, Hudson Valley 2

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Greensboro 12, Wilmington 0

Brooklyn 7, Hudson Valley 4

Rome 8, Hickory 6

Winston-Salem 7, Jersey Shore 6

Asheville 6, Greenville 4

Aberdeen 4, Bowling Green 3

Wednesday's Games

Greensboro at Wilmington, 11:05 a.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 11:05 a.m.

Hickory at Rome, noon

Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem,7 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Greensboro at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Hickory at Rome, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem,7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

