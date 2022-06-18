All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore)4120.672
Wilmington (Washington)3128.5259
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)3129.517
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2634.43314½
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2435.40716
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)2437.39317
South Division
WLPct.GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)3624.600
Hickory (Texas)3625.590½
Rome (Atlanta)3328.541
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)3229.525
Asheville (Houston)2436.40012
Greenville (Boston)2437.39312½
Friday's Games

Hudson Valley 22, Greensboro 2

Wilmington 4, Brooklyn 3

Asheville 13, Rome 7

Hickory 4, Greenville 0

Aberdeen 9, Jersey Shore 5

Bowling Green 4, Winston-Salem 1

Saturday's Games

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Rome at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Rome at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Asheville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Hickory at Rome, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

