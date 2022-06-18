|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|41
|20
|.672
|—
|Wilmington (Washington)
|31
|28
|.525
|9
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|31
|29
|.517
|9½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|26
|34
|.433
|14½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|24
|35
|.407
|16
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|24
|37
|.393
|17
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|36
|24
|.600
|—
|Hickory (Texas)
|36
|25
|.590
|½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|33
|28
|.541
|3½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|32
|29
|.525
|4½
|Asheville (Houston)
|24
|36
|.400
|12
|Greenville (Boston)
|24
|37
|.393
|12½
|Friday's Games
Hudson Valley 22, Greensboro 2
Wilmington 4, Brooklyn 3
Asheville 13, Rome 7
Hickory 4, Greenville 0
Aberdeen 9, Jersey Shore 5
Bowling Green 4, Winston-Salem 1
|Saturday's Games
Brooklyn at Wilmington, 2, 5:05 p.m.
Rome at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Brooklyn at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.
Rome at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Greensboro, 2 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.
Greenville at Hickory, 3 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Asheville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Hickory at Rome, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
