|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|32
|13
|.711
|—
|Wilmington (Washington)
|23
|21
|.523
|8½
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|21
|25
|.457
|11½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|20
|24
|.455
|11½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|20
|26
|.435
|12½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|17
|28
|.364
|15
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|28
|18
|.609
|—
|Hickory (Texas)
|28
|19
|.596
|½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|27
|20
|.574
|1½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|23
|24
|.489
|5½
|Asheville (Houston)
|18
|28
|.391
|10
|Greenville (Boston)
|18
|29
|.383
|10½
|Wednesday's Games
Wilmington 10, Greesboro 4
Hickory 15, Asheville 7
Winston-Salem 1, Greenville 0
Bowling Green 4, Rome 1
Jersey Shore 8, Brooklyn 5
Hudson Valley 7, Aberdeen 0
|Thursday's Games
Wilmington at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.
Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Greenville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Wilmington at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.
Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Greenville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Greenville at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.
Bowling Green at Rome, 6 p.m.
Hickory at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
