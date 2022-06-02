All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore)3213.711
Wilmington (Washington)2321.523
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2125.45711½
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2024.45511½
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2026.43512½
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1728.36415
South Division
WLPct.GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2818.609
Hickory (Texas)2819.596½
Rome (Atlanta)2720.574
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)2324.489
Asheville (Houston)1828.39110
Greenville (Boston)1829.38310½
Wednesday's Games

Wilmington 10, Greesboro 4

Hickory 15, Asheville 7

Winston-Salem 1, Greenville 0

Bowling Green 4, Rome 1

Jersey Shore 8, Brooklyn 5

Hudson Valley 7, Aberdeen 0

Thursday's Games

Wilmington at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Greenville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Wilmington at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Greenville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Greenville at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 6 p.m.

Hickory at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

