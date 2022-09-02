All Times EDT

North Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)3423.596
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)3323.589½
x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)3225.5612
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2728.4916
Wilmington (Washington)2631.4568
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)2136.36813
South Division
WLPct.GB
Rome (Atlanta)3421.618
x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)3225.5613
Asheville (Houston)3126.5444
Hickory (Texas)2532.43910
Winston-Salem (CWS)2334.40412
Greenville (Boston)2135.37513½
Thursday's Games

Winston-Salem 8, Greensboro 0

Asheville 6, Bowling Green 5

Greenville 4, Rome 1

Brooklyn 9, Wilmington 1

Hudson Valley 8, Jersey Shore 0

Aberdeen 4, Hickory 3

Friday's Games

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Greenville at Rome, 6 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Hickory at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Greenville at Rome, 2 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.

Hickory at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

