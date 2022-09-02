All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|34
|23
|.596
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|33
|23
|.589
|½
|x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|32
|25
|.561
|2
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|27
|28
|.491
|6
|Wilmington (Washington)
|26
|31
|.456
|8
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|21
|36
|.368
|13
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rome (Atlanta)
|34
|21
|.618
|—
|x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|32
|25
|.561
|3
|Asheville (Houston)
|31
|26
|.544
|4
|Hickory (Texas)
|25
|32
|.439
|10
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|23
|34
|.404
|12
|Greenville (Boston)
|21
|35
|.375
|13½
|Thursday's Games
Winston-Salem 8, Greensboro 0
Asheville 6, Bowling Green 5
Greenville 4, Rome 1
Brooklyn 9, Wilmington 1
Hudson Valley 8, Jersey Shore 0
Aberdeen 4, Hickory 3
|Friday's Games
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Hickory at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Greenville at Rome, 6 p.m.
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Hickory at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Greenville at Rome, 2 p.m.
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.
Hickory at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
