|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|6
|5
|.545
|—
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|6
|5
|.545
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|6
|5
|545
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|6
|5
|.545
|—
|Wilmington (Washington)
|5
|5
|.500
|½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|2
|8
|.200
|3½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rome (Atlanta)
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|6
|4
|.600
|½
|Asheville (Houston)
|5
|5
|.500
|1½
|Hickory (Texas)
|5
|6
|.455
|2
|Greenville (Boston)
|3
|8
|.273
|4
|Wednesday's Games
Hudson Valley 9, Jersey Shore 3
Greesboro 8, Greenville 4
Rome 6, Asheville 5
Wilmington 7, Winston-Salem 5, 10 innings
Brooklyn 4, Aberdeen 2
Bowling Green 5, Hickory 0
|Thursday's Games
Greenville at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.
Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Greenville at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.
Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.