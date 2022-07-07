All Times EDT
North Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)65.545
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)65.545
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)65545
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)65.545
Wilmington (Washington)55.500½
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)28.200
South Division
WLPct.GB
Rome (Atlanta)74.636
Winston-Salem (CWS)74.636
x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)64.600½
Asheville (Houston)55.500
Hickory (Texas)56.4552
Greenville (Boston)38.2734
Wednesday's Games

Hudson Valley 9, Jersey Shore 3

Greesboro 8, Greenville 4

Rome 6, Asheville 5

Wilmington 7, Winston-Salem 5, 10 innings

Brooklyn 4, Aberdeen 2

Bowling Green 5, Hickory 0

Thursday's Games

Greenville at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Friday's Games

Greenville at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

