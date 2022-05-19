All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore)258.758
Wilmington (Washington)1814.562
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)1517.469
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)1519.44110½
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)1519.44110½
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1122.33314
South Division
WLPct.GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2113.618
Rome (Atlanta)2015.571
Hickory (Texas)1816.5293
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)1717.4004
Greenville (Boston)1520.429
Asheville (Houston)1222.3539
Wednesday's Games

Brooklyn 5, Hudson Valley 4

Greensboro 7, Bowling Green 3

Wilmington 6, Jersey Shore 2

Asheville 7, Winston-Salem 4

Hickory 6, Greenville 3, 10 innings

Rome 2, Aberdeen 1

Thursday's Games

Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Asheville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Asheville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Asheville at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.

Rome at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you