|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|25
|8
|.758
|—
|Wilmington (Washington)
|18
|14
|.562
|6½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|15
|17
|.469
|9½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|15
|19
|.441
|10½
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|15
|19
|.441
|10½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|11
|22
|.333
|14
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|21
|13
|.618
|—
|Rome (Atlanta)
|20
|15
|.571
|1½
|Hickory (Texas)
|18
|16
|.529
|3
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|17
|17
|.400
|4
|Greenville (Boston)
|15
|20
|.429
|6½
|Asheville (Houston)
|12
|22
|.353
|9
|Wednesday's Games
Brooklyn 5, Hudson Valley 4
Greensboro 7, Bowling Green 3
Wilmington 6, Jersey Shore 2
Asheville 7, Winston-Salem 4
Hickory 6, Greenville 3, 10 innings
Rome 2, Aberdeen 1
|Thursday's Games
Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Asheville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Asheville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Asheville at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.
Rome at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
