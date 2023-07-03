All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore)63.667
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)63.667
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)54.5561
Wilmington (Washington)45.4442
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)36.3333
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)18.1115
South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)901.000
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)54.5564
x-Greenville (Boston)54.5564
Rome (Atlanta)45.4445
Winston-Salem (CWS)45.4445
Asheville (Houston)27.2227
Saturday's Games

Bowling Green at Rome, ppd.

Jersey Shore 4, Brooklyn 0

Hudson Valley 8, Wilmington 2

Asheville 7, Greenville 5

Hickory 5, Greensboro 4

Winston-Salem 7, Aberdeen 3

Sunday's Games

Bowling Green 5, Rome 4, 1st game

Rome 9, Bowling Green 6, 2nd game

Greenville 13, Asheville 2

Jersey Shore 11, Brooklyn 6

Hudson Valley 6, Wilmington 5

Winston-Salem 5, Aberdeen 3, 10 innings

Hickory 8, Greensboro 7, 12 innings

Monday's Games

Asheville 19, Greenville 3

Hudson Valley 11, Wilmington 0

Rome 6, Bowling Green 5

Brooklyn 8, Jersey Shore 1

Tuesday's Games

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 5:05 p.m.

Rome at Greenville, 6:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

