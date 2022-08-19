All Times EDT
North Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2519.568
x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)2520.556½
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2520.556½
Wilmington (Washington)2124.467
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2024.4555
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1827.400
South Division
WLPct.GB
Rome (Atlanta)3114.689
x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2618.591
Asheville (Houston)2123.477
Hickory (Texas)2124.46710
Winston-Salem (CWS)1926.42212
Greenville (Boston)1528.34915
Thursday's Games

Greensboro 3, Rome 1

Hickory 7, Winston-Salem 0

Hudson Valley 11, Brooklyn 4

Jersey Shore 3, Wilmington 2

Aberdeen 12, Asheville 1

Bowling Green 5, Greenville 1

Friday's Games

Greensboro at Rome, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Greensboro at Rome, 6 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Asheville at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Rome, 2 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Greenville at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.

Asheville at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 3 p.m.

