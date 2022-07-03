All Times EDT
North Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)53.625
x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)43.571½
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)44.5001
Wilmington (Washington)34.429
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)35.3752
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)25.286
South Division
WLPct.GB
Asheville (Houston)52.714
Winston-Salem (CWS)52.714
Hickory (Texas)44.500
Rome (Atlanta)44.500
x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)34.4292
Greenville (Boston)35.375
Friday's Games

Jersey Shore 3, Wilmington 1

Bowling Green at Asheville, susp.

Greensboro 2, Hickory 1

Brooklyn 6, Hudson Valley 2

Rome at Greenville, ppd.

Winston-Salem 9, Aberdeen 1

Saturday's Games

Rome 5, Greenville 0, 1st game

Greenville 4, Rome 2, 2nd game

Hudson Valley 2, Brooklyn 1

Asheville 6, Bowling Green 5 , 1st game

Bowling Green at Asheville, ppd., 2nd game

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, ppd.

Hickory 8, Greensboro 0, 7 innings

Winston-Salem at Aberdeen, susp.

Sunday's Games

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Hickory, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Rome at Greenville, 6:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

Wilmington at Winston-Salem, 6:30 p.m.

Greenville at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

