|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|Wilmington (Washington)
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|3
|5
|.375
|2
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|2
|5
|.286
|2½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Asheville (Houston)
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Hickory (Texas)
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Greenville (Boston)
|3
|5
|.375
|2½
|Friday's Games
Jersey Shore 3, Wilmington 1
Bowling Green at Asheville, susp.
Greensboro 2, Hickory 1
Brooklyn 6, Hudson Valley 2
Rome at Greenville, ppd.
Winston-Salem 9, Aberdeen 1
|Saturday's Games
Rome 5, Greenville 0, 1st game
Greenville 4, Rome 2, 2nd game
Hudson Valley 2, Brooklyn 1
Asheville 6, Bowling Green 5 , 1st game
Bowling Green at Asheville, ppd., 2nd game
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, ppd.
Hickory 8, Greensboro 0, 7 innings
Winston-Salem at Aberdeen, susp.
|Sunday's Games
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Hickory, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Rome at Greenville, 6:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Wilmington at Winston-Salem, 6:30 p.m.
Greenville at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
