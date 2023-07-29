All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)199.679
Aberdeen (Baltimore)1710.630
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)1414.5005
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1315.4646
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)1116.407
Wilmington (Washington)1018.3590
South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)189.667
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)1612.571
x-Greenville (Boston)1315.464
Rome (Atlanta)1315.464
Asheville (Houston)1216.429
Winston-Salem (CWS)1017.3708
Friday's Games

Winston-Salem 7, Greensboro 4

Asheville 11, Rome 5

Wilmington 4, Brooklyn 2

Hudson Valley 11, Hickory 2

Jersey Shore 8, Aberdeen 1

Bowling Green 20, Greenville 8

Saturday's Games

Hudson Valley at Hickory, 5 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Rome at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Rome at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Hickory, 2 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Greenville at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

