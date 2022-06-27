|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Wilmington (Washington)
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Asheville (Houston)
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Hickory (Texas)
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Greenville (Boston)
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Rome (Atlanta)
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Sunday's Games
Winston-Salem 4, Hudson Valley 1
Rome 7, Hickory 1
Asheville 5, Greensboro 4
Brooklyn 3, Jersey Shore 2
Aberdeen 9, Wilmington 3
Bowling Green 9, Greenville 5
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Greensboro at Hickory, 12:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
