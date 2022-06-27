All Times EDT
North Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)301.000
x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)21.6671
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)12.3332
Wilmington (Washington)12.3332
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)03.0003
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)03.0003
South Division
WLPct.GB
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)301.000
Asheville (Houston)21.6671
x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)21.6671
Hickory (Texas)21.6671
Greenville (Boston)12.3332
Rome (Atlanta)12.3332
Sunday's Games

Winston-Salem 4, Hudson Valley 1

Rome 7, Hickory 1

Asheville 5, Greensboro 4

Brooklyn 3, Jersey Shore 2

Aberdeen 9, Wilmington 3

Bowling Green 9, Greenville 5

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Greensboro at Hickory, 12:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

