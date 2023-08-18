|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|26
|19
|.578
|—
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|26
|19
|.578
|—
|x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|23
|22
|.511
|3
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|22
|22
|.500
|3½
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|21
|23
|.477
|4½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|15
|30
|.333
|11
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hickory (Texas)
|31
|12
|.721
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|27
|17
|.614
|4
|Rome (Atlanta)
|21
|24
|.467
|10½
|x-Greenville (Boston)
|20
|25
|.444
|11½
|Asheville (Houston)
|18
|27
|.400
|13½
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|17
|26
|.395
|13½
|Thursday's Games
Greensboro 10, Bowling Green 8
Rome 3, Hickory 2
Hudson Valley 6, Brooklyn 5
Winston-Salem 8, Greenville 5
Wilmington 7, Aberdeen 6
Jersey Shore 4, Asheville 0
|Friday's Games
Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Asheville at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.
Rome at Hickory, 2 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Greenville at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.
Bowling Green at Greensboro, 2 p.m.
Wilmington at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.