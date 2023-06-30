All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore)61.857
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)51.833½
Wilmington (Washington)42.667
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)33.500
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)16.1435
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)06.000
South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)701.000
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)42.667
x-Greenville (Boston)42.667
Rome (Atlanta)24.333
Winston-Salem (CWS)25.2865
Asheville (Houston)06.000
Thursday's Games

Greenville 6, Asheville 1

Brooklyn 4, Jersey Shore 1

Hickory 7, Greensboro 0

Bowling Green 7, Rome 3

Wilmington 4, Hudson Valley 1

Aberdeen 6, Winston-Salem 2

Friday's Games

Greenville 8, Asheville 0

Brooklyn 5, Jersey Shore 1

Hickory 5, Greensboro 2

Bowling Green 4, Rome 1

Wilmington 4, Hudson Valley 3

Aberdeen 5, Winston-Salem 3

Saturday's Games

Bowling Green at Rome, 5 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Bowling Green at Rome, 1 p.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Hickory, 6:30 p.m.

