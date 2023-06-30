|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|5
|1
|.833
|½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|4
|2
|.667
|1½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|3
|3
|.500
|2½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|0
|6
|.000
|5½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hickory (Texas)
|7
|0
|1.000
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|4
|2
|.667
|2½
|x-Greenville (Boston)
|4
|2
|.667
|2½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|2
|4
|.333
|4½
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|Asheville (Houston)
|0
|6
|.000
|6½
|Thursday's Games
Greenville 6, Asheville 1
Brooklyn 4, Jersey Shore 1
Hickory 7, Greensboro 0
Bowling Green 7, Rome 3
Wilmington 4, Hudson Valley 1
Aberdeen 6, Winston-Salem 2
|Friday's Games
Greenville 8, Asheville 0
Brooklyn 5, Jersey Shore 1
Hickory 5, Greensboro 2
Bowling Green 4, Rome 1
Wilmington 4, Hudson Valley 3
Aberdeen 5, Winston-Salem 3
|Saturday's Games
Bowling Green at Rome, 5 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Greenville at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Bowling Green at Rome, 1 p.m.
Greenville at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Hickory, 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.