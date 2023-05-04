All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)168.667
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)159.6251
Wilmington (Washington)1111.5004
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1010.5004
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)812.4006
Aberdeen (Baltimore)814.3647
South Division
WLPct.GB
Winston-Salem (CWS)166.727
Hickory (Texas)1111.5005
Rome (Atlanta)1112.478
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)913.4097
Asheville (Houston)913.4097
Greenville (Boston)914.391
Wednesday's Games

Hickory 4, Jersey Shore 0

Winston-Salem 7, Greesboro 6

Hudson Valley 9, Wilmington 4

Greenville 10, Asheville 6

Brooklyn 4, Aberdeen 2

Rome 4, Bowling Green 3

Thursday's Games

Hudson Valley 6, Wilmington 2

Asheville 7, Greenville 5

Jersey Shore 7, Hickory 5

Aberdeen 9, Brooklyn 0

Greesboro 6, Winston-Salem 4

Rome 3, Bowling Green 0

Friday's Games

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Greesboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hickory, 5 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 5 p.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Greesboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

