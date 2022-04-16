|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Wilmington (Washington)
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|1
|7
|.125
|5
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|8
|1
|.889
|—
|Greenville (Boston)
|5
|3
|.625
|2½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|5
|3
|.625
|2½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|4
|4
|.500
|3½
|Hickory (Texas)
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|Asheville (Houston)
|1
|7
|.125
|6½
|Friday's Games
Asheville 7, Greenville 5
Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Rome 4, Hudson Valley 3
Bowling Green 4, Hickory 3
Brooklyn 4, Jersey Shore 1
Aberdeen 8, Wilmington 7
|Saturday's Games
Brooklyn 4, Jersey Shore 3, 7 innings, 1st game
Brooklyn 6, Jersey Shore 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Bowling Green 6, Hickory 3, 7 innings, 1st game
Bowling Green 9, Hickory 4, 7 innings, 2nd game
Greensboro 10, Winston-Salem 5
Rome 3, Hudson Valley 2
Aberdeen 5, Wilmington 4
|Sunday's Games
Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 1 p.m.
Greenville at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Rome, 2 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Wilmington at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Aberdeen at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Hickory at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Asheville at Jersey Shore, 6:35 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Bowling Green, 7:05 p.m.
