All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore)62.750
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)53.6251
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)44.5002
Wilmington (Washington)44.5002
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)35.3753
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)17.1255
South Division
WLPct.GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)81.889
Greenville (Boston)53.625
Rome (Atlanta)53.625
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)44.500
Hickory (Texas)36.3335
Asheville (Houston)17.125
Friday's Games

Asheville 7, Greenville 5

Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Rome 4, Hudson Valley 3

Bowling Green 4, Hickory 3

Brooklyn 4, Jersey Shore 1

Aberdeen 8, Wilmington 7

Saturday's Games

Brooklyn 4, Jersey Shore 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Brooklyn 6, Jersey Shore 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Bowling Green 6, Hickory 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Bowling Green 9, Hickory 4, 7 innings, 2nd game

Greensboro 10, Winston-Salem 5

Rome 3, Hudson Valley 2

Aberdeen 5, Wilmington 4

Sunday's Games

Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 1 p.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Rome, 2 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Aberdeen at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hickory at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Asheville at Jersey Shore, 6:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:05 p.m.

