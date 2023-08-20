All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2820.583
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)2820.583
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2522.532
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2424.5004
Aberdeen (Baltimore)2324.489
Wilmington (Washington)1632.33312
South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)3116.660
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2720.5744
Rome (Atlanta)2424.500
Winston-Salem (CWS)2026.43510½
x-Greenville (Boston)2028.41711½
Asheville (Houston)1929.39612½
Saturday's Games

Brooklyn 8, Hudson Valley 7

Greensboro 9, Bowling Green 1

Rome 5, Hickory 2

Winston-Salem 6, Greenville 4

Aberdeen 4, Wilmington 3

Asheville 6, Jersey Shore 1, 10 innings

Sunday's Games

Jersey Shore 4, Asheville 1

Rome 5, Hickory 4

Hudson Valley 7, Brooklyn 1

Winston-Salem 8, Greenville 4

Greensboro 12, Bowling Green 5

Wilmington 4, Aberdeen 3

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Rome, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Rome, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

