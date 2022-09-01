All Times EDT

North Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)3323.589
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)3221.582½
x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)3125.5542
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2727.5005
Wilmington (Washington)2630.4647
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)2135.37512
South Division
WLPct.GB
Rome (Atlanta)3420.630
x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)3224.5713
Asheville (Houston)3026.5365
Hickory (Texas)2531.44610
Winston-Salem (CWS)2234.39313
Greenville (Boston)2035.36414½
Tuesday's Games

Greensboro 7, Winston-Salem 1

Bowling Green 5, Asheville 2

Rome 2, Greenville 1

Brooklyn 2, Wilmington 1

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, susp.

Hickory at Aberdeen, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Asheville 3, Bowling Green 2, 1st game

Asheville 3, Bowling Green 1, 2nd game

Hickory 1, Aberdeen 0, 1st game

Aberdeen 8, Hickory 5, 2nd game

Winston-Salem 10, Greensboro 3

Greenville 3, Rome 1, 10 innings

Wilmington 11, Brooklyn 7

Jersey Shore 10, Hudson Valley 7, 1st game

Jersey Shore 2, Hudson Valley 1, 8 innings, 2nd game

Thursday's Games

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

