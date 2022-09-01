All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|33
|23
|.589
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|32
|21
|.582
|½
|x-Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|31
|25
|.554
|2
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|27
|27
|.500
|5
|Wilmington (Washington)
|26
|30
|.464
|7
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|21
|35
|.375
|12
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rome (Atlanta)
|34
|20
|.630
|—
|x-Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|32
|24
|.571
|3
|Asheville (Houston)
|30
|26
|.536
|5
|Hickory (Texas)
|25
|31
|.446
|10
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|22
|34
|.393
|13
|Greenville (Boston)
|20
|35
|.364
|14½
|Tuesday's Games
Greensboro 7, Winston-Salem 1
Bowling Green 5, Asheville 2
Rome 2, Greenville 1
Brooklyn 2, Wilmington 1
Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, susp.
Hickory at Aberdeen, ppd.
|Wednesday's Games
Asheville 3, Bowling Green 2, 1st game
Asheville 3, Bowling Green 1, 2nd game
Hickory 1, Aberdeen 0, 1st game
Aberdeen 8, Hickory 5, 2nd game
Winston-Salem 10, Greensboro 3
Greenville 3, Rome 1, 10 innings
Wilmington 11, Brooklyn 7
Jersey Shore 10, Hudson Valley 7, 1st game
Jersey Shore 2, Hudson Valley 1, 8 innings, 2nd game
|Thursday's Games
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Hickory at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Hickory at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
