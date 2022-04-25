All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore)105.667
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)87.5332
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)87.5332
Wilmington (Washington)87.5332
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)69.4004
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)69.4004
South Division
WLPct.GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)114.73
Rome (Atlanta)96.6002
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)96.6002
Greenville (Boston)78.4674
Hickory (Texas)69.4005
Asheville (Houston)213.1339
Sunday's Games

Hickory 1, Wilmington 0

Jersey Shore 13, Asheville 6

Greensboro 4, Aberdeen 3

Hudson Valley 3, Brooklyn 0

Bowling Green 11, Rome 3

Winston-Salem 10, Greenville 6

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Greensboro at Rome, 6 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Greensboro at Rome, 11 a.m.

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

