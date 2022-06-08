|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|36
|16
|.692
|—
|Wilmington (Washington)
|26
|24
|.520
|9
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|25
|28
|.472
|11½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|22
|29
|.431
|13½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|22
|30
|.423
|14
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|21
|31
|.404
|15
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|32
|20
|.615
|—
|Hickory (Texas)
|31
|22
|.585
|1½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|29
|24
|.547
|3½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|28
|25
|.528
|4½
|Asheville (Houston)
|22
|30
|.423
|10
|Greenville (Boston)
|19
|34
|.358
|13½
|Tuesday's Games
Winston-Salem 3, Greensboro 2
Wilmington 6, Rome 1, 6 innings
Aberdeen 3, Brooklyn 1
Hudson Valley 3, Jersey Shore 2
Asheville 6, Greenville 3
Bowling Green 6, Hickory 0
|Wednesday's Games
Hickory 6, Bowling Green 4
Jersey Shore 2, Hudson Valley 1, 1st game
Jersey Shore 2, Hudson Valley 1, 2nd game
Aberdeen 1, Brooklyn 0, 1st game
Aberdeen 4, Brooklyn 1, 2nd game
Winston-Salem 4, Greensboro 3
Rome 3, Wilmington 1
Asheville 2, Greenville 0
|Thursday's Games
Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Rome, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Rome, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
