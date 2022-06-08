All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore)3616.692
Wilmington (Washington)2624.5209
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2528.47211½
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2229.43113½
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2230.42314
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)2131.40415
South Division
WLPct.GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)3220.615
Hickory (Texas)3122.585
Rome (Atlanta)2924.547
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)2825.528
Asheville (Houston)2230.42310
Greenville (Boston)1934.35813½
Tuesday's Games

Winston-Salem 3, Greensboro 2

Wilmington 6, Rome 1, 6 innings

Aberdeen 3, Brooklyn 1

Hudson Valley 3, Jersey Shore 2

Asheville 6, Greenville 3

Bowling Green 6, Hickory 0

Wednesday's Games

Hickory 6, Bowling Green 4

Jersey Shore 2, Hudson Valley 1, 1st game

Jersey Shore 2, Hudson Valley 1, 2nd game

Aberdeen 1, Brooklyn 0, 1st game

Aberdeen 4, Brooklyn 1, 2nd game

Winston-Salem 4, Greensboro 3

Rome 3, Wilmington 1

Asheville 2, Greenville 0

Thursday's Games

Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Rome, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Friday's Games

Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Rome, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you