All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)125.706
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)125.706
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)89.4714
Wilmington (Washington)89.4714
Aberdeen (Baltimore)710.4125
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)611.3536
South Division
WLPct.GB
Winston-Salem (CWS)115.688
Hickory (Texas)106.6251
Asheville (Houston)79.4384
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)79.4384
Rome (Atlanta)610.3755
Greenville (Boston)511.3136
Thursday's Games

Rome at Greesboro, ppd.

Brooklyn 4, Jersey Shore 3

Aberdeen 7, Wilmington 2

Hickory at Winston-Salem, ppd.

Hudson Valley at Greenville, canc.

Asheville at Bowling Green, canc.

Friday's Games

Hudson Valley at Greenville, 2, 4:30 p.m.

Rome at Greesboro, 2, 5 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 6:35 p.m.

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 4:05 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 2, 6 p.m.

Rome at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Asheville at Bowling Green, 2, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Rome at Greesboro, 2 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.

Asheville at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

