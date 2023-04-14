All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)42.667
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)42.667
Wilmington (Washington)33.5001
Aberdeen (Baltimore)24.3332
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)24.3332
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)24.3332
South Division
WLPct.GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)401.000
Winston-Salem (CWS)31.7501
Hickory (Texas)22.5002
Greenville (Boston)23.400
Rome (Atlanta)23.400
Asheville (Houston)13.2503
Thursday's Games

Hudson Valley 6, Aberdeen 4

Wilmington 5, Hickory 4

Greensboro 10, Jersey Shore 6

Winston-Salem 7, Brooklyn 5

Asheville 10, Greenville 8, 11 innings

Bowling Green 3, Rome 2

Friday's Games

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Hickory at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Greensboro at Jersey Shore, 6:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Greensboro at Jersey Shore, 4:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Hickory at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Hickory at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

